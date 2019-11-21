When we’re younger, opportunities to make friends present themselves fairly regularly. You spend time with peers in school, participating in activities like sports, student council and other extracurriculars.

In college, too, while you may not know anybody in your classes or in your dorm on Day 1, within a few weeks, you’ve likely established a social circle. After all, what choice do you have but to meet new people?

As we age, those opportunities become less frequent. Sure, most of us spend the hours we are awake around other people. We work, volunteer, maybe workout and perhaps shuttle children to various events. But the time we set aside for deeper social interactions shrinks.

According to a 2018 study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, on average it takes about 50 hours of time with someone before you consider that person a casual friend, 90 hours before you consider the person a friend and around 300 hours of quality time to reach the status of close friend.

Think about that for a minute. How long would it take you to spend 50 hours of quality time with somebody new? Grabbing a beer or cocktail for an hour with that person after work once per week would take more than a year, and not many of us dedicate even an hour each week to meeting new friends.

So if you’re out of college and seeking new friends, what do you do? Meeting people, forming meaningful friendships and settling into a new town often proves difficult. It’s why, I think, many people who move to Sheridan find the town welcoming (because most people are nice), but struggle to develop a circle of friends outside their workplaces.

Folks with schedules that overlap — such as parents whose children attend the same class or participate in the same after-school activity — might have better luck than others. But recently, I’ve had several conversations with folks in the 25-40 age range, some married, some single, some with children, some without, who have recently relocated to the Sheridan area and expressed interest in meeting more people their age and with similar interests.

They found good jobs and moved because the draw of the Bighorns proves hard to resist. Plus, Sheridan County has a lot to offer. But, they’ve struggled to find friends they connect with outside of the office.

Given the hours the 2018 study showed we need to make real connections, it’s no wonder. Add on top of that the age-independent awkwardness that sometimes appears when you really want to become friends, but you don’t want to appear too needy or clingy in the life of a person you just met, and sometimes it’s easier to complain about meeting new people than to actually put in the requisite hours to form those relationships.

The lesson, though, for anyone who does have “close friends” is that the effort and the time is worth it. So while it may take longer to hit the average hours you need to really “click” and make a new friend, keep grabbing those happy hour beers as often as you can. And, if you know folks who could use a few more connections, invite them along.