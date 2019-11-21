SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s strong sales and use tax revenues in November highlighted the city’s economic independence from the state’s volatile energy industry and bodes well for the local economy going forward despite the fiscal uncertainty facing Wyoming, city officials said this week.

Sheridan Treasurer Karen Burtis said November’s sales and use tax numbers — which reflect collections made in September — were up by 14.1%, or slightly more than $50,000, compared to the previous year in a presentation to city council Monday. Those numbers compare favorably to the November numbers in several other communities in the state.

That overall increase is the result of a 14%, or roughly $49,000, increase in sales tax collections and a 15.2%, or about $4,000, increase in use tax revenues.

Those collections exceeded the city’s budgeted revenues for November 2019 by slightly more than $23,000.

The November tax revenue growth represents a significant increase over past months.

“Considering the last few months when it has been single digits, this is really good news being in double digits,” Burtis said.

November’s collections boosted the growth of the city’s year-to-date sales and use tax collections to 5.3%, which more than doubles the 2.5% growth the city anticipated in its fiscal year 2020 budget.

Several communities around the state posted similar sales and use tax growth in November, Burtis said. Riverton’s sales and use tax collections were up 12.5%, Douglas’s tax revenues grew by 16.6%, Laramie saw a 17.4% increase and Jackson’s revenues increased by 17.4%. Most other similarly-sized communities to Sheridan saw at least some revenue growth in November, with the exception of Gillette, which posted an 8.2% drop in tax collections.

“I didn’t calculate the average of all of the (communities), but I’d say were pretty darn close to the average at 14.1%,” Burtis said.

City Administrator Mark Collins said there was a clear contrast between communities with energy-based economies, like Gillette, and communities with more diversified economies in this month’s revenue report.

“I think it’s interesting to note that in this particular report that you’re seeing some of those communities like Gillette, like Casper, even Riverton and certainly Green River and Rock Springs — all of the sudden you’re seeing a decline there,” Collins said. “However at the same time, now we’re at the top of the pack with some of the other communities in the state that are more tourism-based or have more diversified economies.”

That seems to indicate Sheridan is well positioned to withstand the economic uncertainty currently facing the state, Collins said, noting that the state’s latest Consensus Revenue Estimating Report, which projects state revenues for the coming years, predicted that energy revenues are only going to continue to decline.

“There was a lot of caution that was mentioned in the last CREG report about where the energy market is headed for the state of Wyoming and I think the important takeaway for us is, Sheridan being a diversified economy, especially in the light manufacturing field, bodes well for where we want to be economically going forward,” Collins said.