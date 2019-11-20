At the beginning of this month, I had the opportunity to travel to Cheyenne for the Wyoming Arts Council’s biannual Arts Summit. I was one participant among over 200 artists, arts advocates and administrators who came together in Wyoming’s capital city to network, encourage one another, share best practices and learn from a selection of visiting art professionals.

The summit’s theme this year was Equity in the Arts, and nearly every workshop, plenary speaker or panel discussion shed light on how we can work as individuals and collectively to foster equity in and through the arts. We heard from Lindsay Linton Buk, a photographer raised in Powell. Linton Buk shared about her Women in Wyoming project that tells the inspiring stories of contemporary Wyoming women through art and media, celebrating their achievements, power and learned wisdom. We also heard from Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, who stressed the importance of folk and traditional arts to the preservation of place and culture. Carter celebrated the work of folk artists, like Sheridan’s James F. Jackson who was awarded a 2019 NEA National Heritage Fellowship, who show artistic excellence and support the continuation of our nation’s traditional arts heritage.

One speaker though, Pam Breaux who is CEO of the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, provoked a lot of thought and encouraged me as a new member to the arts sector and Sheridan community. Breaux is passionate about and well researched on arts-based economic development and contributed to a report published by the National Governor’s Association titled, “Rural Prosperity through the Arts & Creative Sector.” This report is a researched-based testimony to the role art plays in fostering connections, bolstering quality of life and stimulating a creative economy in rural areas.

This theory of generating rural prosperity and improving quality of life through the creative sector resonates with me deeply. I am a Wyoming-grown woman who was raised in Green River with a father working in the trona mining and processing industry, who went to college at the University of Wyoming, who spent time living and traveling outside of the state, and who made the intentional decision to return back to Wyoming in 2016. My decision to move back home was rooted in my desire to be a part of fostering diverse, healthy and equitable community in the rural west.

Wyoming faces similar challenges that many rural communities across the nation are experiencing. Our economy is evolving with shifts in industry, young and skilled workers leave the state for jobs and lifestyles offered by urban or suburban areas, and countless community members suffer social and health impacts from living in isolation or remote conditions. Considering these challenges, we can look to the arts and creative sector as a solution. Investing in the arts can bring about positive change in various facets of community life.

Studies show that the creative sector revitalizes local economies through job creation, business growth and encouraging tourism. Additionally, the arts contribute to positive physical change and redevelopment. In Sheridan, we don’t have to look far for examples of how art can improve the physical environment around us. Just take a walk down the Main Street corridor and enjoy the plethora of bronze sculptures and preserved historical business fronts enhancing our downtown. And lastly, positive social change occurs when the arts are integrated into the fabric of community life. The arts foster improvements to social relationships, increase civic engagement and develop social cohesion and opportunities for interpersonal connection.

Sheridan is a community already steeped with creativity and in the arts culture. The collection of arts organizations, residencies, venues and patrons is unique for a community of this size in the rural west. I hope and trust that we will continue to invest in this sector and grow the reach and impact the arts can have on all members and facets of our community.

Kendra Heimbuck is executive director of SAGE Community Arts.