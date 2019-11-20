SHERIDAN — Those in attendance at state events this year will see videos from the Wyoming High School Activities Association of high school athletes encouraging everyone to join the RIDE by displaying Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Encouragement at all times.

WHSAA wants those involved with athletic events, competitors, coaches, officials and spectators, to respect everyone and show integrity by treating others how you want to be treated. Spectators need to stay dedicated to displaying good sportsmanship and encouraging others to do the same while also discouraging bad sportsmanship.

The athletes in the video are from schools across Wyoming and are members of the WHSAA Student Advisory Council. Big Horn High School’s Quinn McCafferty and Sheridan High School’s Zoe Robison are members of the 2019-2020 council.

The council has 16 high school athletes from across the state. Robison said she filled out an application and was selected to be on the council.

The council members are expected to help spread the word of good sportsmanship with their school and the rest of their state.

Both athletes will help facilitate the State Sportsman Summit in Casper Nov. 25. During the summit, schools will bring three to four athletes to participate in small group discussions and listen to a speaker.

Robison and McCafferty attended the summit in the past and will help guide discussion as members of the Student Advisory Council.

McCafferty said it will be interesting leading the groups, knowing he will need to spark conversation and discussion when a quiet group rotates to his station.

Robison and McCafferty were joined after seeing the positive impact previous council members had on them. Molly Green from Sheridan was one who first sparked Robison’s interested while Big Horn alumni Tanner Warder and Kade Eisele showed the impact McCafferty could have on his school.

McCafferty said Big Horn is a community that displays good sportsmanship but there are others in the state that do not. He hopes he can help spread the message of good sportsmanship across the state.

Robison said the council will meet four times a year to discuss ideas and ways to promote good sportsmanship across the state. Representatives will take the ideas back to their athletic directors to have them implemented or shared.

One idea that was taken from the Student Advisory Council was the implementation of sportsmanship warning cards. McCafferty said the yellow cards can be given to a spectator displaying poor sportsmanship. Athletic directors at schools have the ability to hand out the cards.

According to the sportsmanship warning card rules found at WHSAA.org, a spectator who receives the card and continues their action can be removed from the facility for the rest of the day and refusal to leave could also be followed by trespassing charges.

McCafferty said the cards are rarely used but are a good way to let a spectator know they need to calm down. WHSAA and the Student Advisory Council messages outline ways spectators can display good sportsmanship and not receive a yellow card.

Robison and McCafferty have already made their videos and they could be found on the WHSAA website. Each member of the council makes an individual video and others combine for a group video.

Robison said she enjoyed the process of making videos and working with other athletes from across the state, leading to new friendships.

McCafferty said through those friendships he knows while they may compete against other athletes, there are good people across the state of Wyoming.

Robison said the experience has helped her become more confident in promoting ideas and sharing her opinions because at every meeting the WHSAA board members ask for student opinions. The confidence in speaking up has also translated to the classroom.

Robison helped implement an adaptive swimming event at the state swim meet, allowing swimmers with special needs to compete at the state event. Robison said she credits the success of implementing the event to being on the council, giving her access to WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird. Robison worked with Laird to set up the event this fall. Videos will be displayed as all state events.