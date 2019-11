SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:56 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, South Main Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Trauma, Loucks Street and Gould Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Trauma, Gladstone Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Standby, East Brundage Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, Leopard Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Trauma, West Brundage Street, 9:05 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:33 p.m.

• Trauma, Dayton Street, 11:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:29 a.m.

• Medical, Absaraka Avenue, 6:04 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Smith Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Kleenburn Road, 8:07 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Medical, Country Estates Drive, 10:44 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Medical, Liberty Court, 3:15 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Trauma, Welton Lane, 10 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, Airport Road, 9:16 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Standby, Whitney Way, 3:50 p.m.

• Trauma, Kurtz Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• East Seventh Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Medical, Whitney Way, 7:35 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 11:37 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Halbert Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, Bighorn Avenue, 1:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Lott Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• DUI, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.

• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 2:55 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:08 a.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 9:05 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 9:06 a.m.

• Drug other, North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 9:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Heald Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 11:36 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, Avoca Avenue, 12:37 p.m.

• Animal injured, Kroe Lane, 1:06 p.m.

• Fraud, Yonkee Avenue, 1:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:54 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Heartland Drive, 3:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:33 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Burrows Street, 7:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Thurmond Street, 8:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Smith Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.

• K-9 request, East Eighth Street, 11:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 8:03 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Brundage Lane, 2:57 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Beatty Gulch Road, 3:39 p.m.

• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 6:39 p.m.

• Warrant service, Saberton Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 9:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, Jackson Street, Big Horn, 10:39 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Eighth Street, 11:28 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Troy Bledsoe, 51, no address reported, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeffrey R. Duvall, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Clayton D. Holzerland, 22, Wenatchee, Washington, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Roger D. Johnson, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Gregory A. Mccloud, 62, Irvington, Alabama, FMC violation, alcohol greater than 10%/DUI, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Kenneth P. Munson, 34, Magalia, California, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Trisha M. Scott, 46, Magalia, California, possession of a controlled substance powder or crystal form under three ounces, conspiracy, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8

Number of releases for the previous day: 2