CLEARMONT — Incorporated as a town Nov. 28, 1919, Clearmont residents will celebrate the town’s centennial this weekend.

On Saturday, a series of activities have been planned. At 11 a.m., cake will be served and a special lunch will be offered at Clearmont Elementary School. The lunch will be offered through 2 p.m. and will feature barbecue beef or pork sandwiches, chicken and chorizo corn chowder, cheesy broccoli soup, chips and more. The cost for lunch is $8 per person.

Souvenirs marking the occasion will also be available.

For more information, call the town of Clearmont at 307-758-4465.

Clearmont Elementary School is located at 1601 Meade Ave. in Clearmont.