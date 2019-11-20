SHERIDAN — The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program named Sheridan College, part of Northern Wyoming Community College District, as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges, eligible institutions demonstrate strong and improving student outcomes, including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity — 15% of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.

Since the award’s inception in 2011, Sheridan College is the only Wyoming community college ever named eligible. The Aspen Award is given every two years, and Sheridan College was also invited to apply in 2019.

Student outcomes are at the center of everything we do here at Sheridan College,” said NWCCD President Walt Tribley. “Being selected to be eligible for the Aspen Prize is one of the highest honors a community college can earn, and this recognition is so well deserved by our employees who put students first every day.”

The 150 community colleges named as eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.

Located in 39 states in urban, rural and suburban areas, serving as few as 500 students and as many as 75,000 students, these colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector.

Data show that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen Prize-eligible colleges.

“Community colleges play a vital role in developing talent and enabling social mobility across the country, and it’s critical for them to get better at what they do,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “We’re pleased to see evidence that these institutions are improving, that more are delivering on their promise. We’re also pleased to play a role in honoring outstanding community colleges and sharing what works to ensure great outcomes for students — through graduation and beyond.”

The top 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data, including employment and earnings data. A distinguished jury will make award decisions in spring 2021.

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, see www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.