By Nick Reynolds, Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — Gov. Mark Gordon directly called out Washington state’s role in blocking overseas coal exports Tuesday in testimony to U.S. Congress, marking the latest development in the governor’s efforts to expand markets for Wyoming’s producers overseas.

The governor’s testimony came as part of the Committee on Environment and Public Works’ hearings on reforms to Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, an effort that has long been a focus of committee chair and Wyoming junior Sen. John Barrasso.

While Gordon acknowledged Section 401 is a critical piece of legislation for protecting water quality, he argued that in some cases — particularly in Washington — the legislation has been abused in order to fight back against politically unpopular developments. Specifically, the governor referred to an export terminal that would have been used to export coal from states like Montana, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming out of the Pacific Northwest, “a protectionist maneuver based on alleged effects that are outside of the scope of Section 401,” Gordon said.

The determination, Gordon argued, was “heavily skewed on non-water quality-based adverse impacts,” including reasons like potential greenhouse gas emissions from rail transportation, noise and vibration from the trains themselves, the social and community impacts from noise and air pollution, and cultural resource impacts.

“We need to make sure Section 401 implementation lines up with the Clean Water Act’s intent,” Gordon said. “This is founded on the principle that states can exercise their discretion but not abuse it.”

Though Gordon acknowledged concerns for state’s rights to apply the law as needed — as well as the intent of blocking the terminal’s construction as a means of “taking control of their destiny” in their fight back against climate change — he argued that exploiting a loophole in the law was not an effective means to do so, and ignored the needs of energy-producing states and the markets they serve.

In written testimony, Gordon pointed to a recent Clean Water Act Section 401 certification decision conducted by Washington state used to block the construction of the Millennium Bulk Terminal, a decision Gordon said has “imperiled the development of Infrastructure that would enable Wyoming’s access to energy markets overseas” and was based more on ideology than the intent of the law itself.

“The Clean Water Act, particularly Section 401, is designed to allow states to protect the water quality. It is not a tool to erect a trade barrier based on political whims or parochial politics,” Gordon said. “I strongly contend that Section 401 must not be used to impede lawful interstate commerce.”