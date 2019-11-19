SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council decided it will appoint a new board of directors to Sheridan’s Downtown Development Authority — an arm of the Downtown Sheridan Association that has lain dormant for more than a year — with a 4-3 vote during its regular meeting Monday.

Council Vice President Thayer Shafer, Councilor Richard Bridger, Councilor Patrick Henderson and Councilor Aaron Linden voted in favor of reinstating the DDA board. Mayor Roger Miller, Council President Clint Beaver and Councilor Jacob Martin voted against the motion to appoint a new board.

The decision commits council to reviving a board the city created in 2015 as the result of a petition from downtown business owners to boost downtown growth. Because the DSA functions as a nonprofit, its funding options are limited; nonprofits cannot access government revenue streams, like property or sales taxes, and cannot apply for grant funding on their own.

DDAs are designed to help organizations like the DSA gain access to consistent funding streams and expedite their ability to apply for grants.

While Sheridan’s DDA has the potential to access government revenues, the city government has not identified a dedicated funding stream for the association. The city can decide to redirect sales tax revenues above a certain threshold to the DDA or impose new property taxes on downtown businesses to fund the board, which would only be allowed if the majority of downtown commercial property owners vote in favor of it.

In short, the revival of the DDA will not cost city taxpayers.

That lack of funding contributed to the DDA’s dormancy, but the board’s initial bylaws also failed to stagger board member’s term limits, which meant the appointments of every board member expired at the same time last year.

With the reappointment of the board, city attorney Brendon Kerns said one of the first tasks the board will have to take is to draft new bylaws to correct that oversight.

Council perspectives

Kerns presented council with three options regarding the future of the DDA — appoint a new board, “mothball” it and allow it to remain dormant or eliminate the board altogether. Council members debated between resolving to appoint a new board and mothballing the DDA.

DSA Executive Director Zoila Perry had urged council to reinstate the board during past study sessions regarding the DDA, but asked that council at least not disband the board and require downtown business owners to go through the process of recreating the DDA if and when they decide it’s needed.

“I would like to put a project together, but I need more time to do so and to get the right stakeholders to be part of that,” Perry said.

However, Perry added that ideally a reconstituted board would identify which projects it would like to pursue, rather than her conceiving a project on her own and appointing a board to execute it.

Linden had a similar view in supporting the reappointment of a board.

“My original thought to this was to mothball it, to just put it on the shelf and wait until a time in which a project was identified,” Linden said. “But it almost becomes a cart-horse scenario in my mind. If we do not allow for the appointment of a new board…it really takes away the ability to even identify a project.”

Henderson said a revived DDA would likely have to start small in terms of the projects it pursues, but that he was confident a group of committed downtown business owners could find a productive role for the association.

“These are smart business people, they have the know-how to do this themselves,” Henderson said.

Councilors who supported mothballing the DDA were concerned by the lack of direction assigned to the board.

Beaver said he believed that without a clear purpose, a reconstituted board would feel pressure to invent one.

“There’s going to be a pressure for (the DDA) to do something, whether it’s a good idea or not,” Beaver said. “That’s how government expands all of the time. I’d rather make sure we wait until there is something that needs to be done before we (create) the vehicle (to do it).”

Martin also said he would prefer to see the DDA shelved until its been assigned a clearer mandate.

“This feels very rushed, there is a lot that has to be put in place in terms of financing for projects,” Martin said. “…I’d like to get more information and hear more from others before (deciding) on this.”

Next steps

With council’s decision to appoint new members to the board, Kerns said council will first have to decide how it wants to appoint new members to the board. He said he would have further updates on the process at a December council meeting.