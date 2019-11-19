SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon’s prefaced his proposed budget for the coming biennium — which largely maintained the status quo — with a sober warning: change is looming.

Amid declining energy revenues, which have long propped up Wyoming’s economy, Gordon unveiled a budget that contained few programmatic cuts and called for an increase in education funding and one-time investments into the state’s health and judicial systems.

But the economic upheaval that appears to be hovering on the state’s horizon has not gone unnoticed, Gordon said, and his budget is the first step toward adjusting to an uncertain future.

“This budget represents the beginning of a long process to reorient the budget,” Gordon said during a press conference Monday.

Gordon said his goal with his first budget was to keep the state’s ongoing spending commitments flat and limits the use of the state’s “rainy day” fund to educational spending and spending for local communities.

The cuts that are contained in the budget focus on reductions to capital construction spending and deny funding for 127 positions in Wyoming’s government. Still, Gordon said the budget was able to fund the state’s standard agency budgets without cuts for the coming biennium.

Though the proposed budget cuts were relatively mild this time around, Gordon said state agencies and residents need to prepare for the possibility that that will not be the case going forward.

“Additional spending cuts, I do believe, will be on the horizon,” Gordon said during the press conference.

In Gordon’s message to the state Legislature, he noted that coal production has declined by 35% and natural gas prices are falling. Though oil has fared better than those commodities, the prevalence of low-carbon, or carbon-free, regulations are becoming more prevalent both nationally and internationally.

While historically Wyoming has been able to count on energy industries bouncing back and experiencing boom cycles, Gordon wrote he does not believe that will be the case this time around.

“This time, though, we may well be experiencing a more fundamental change,” Gordon wrote. “Technology is transforming how we power our world in new, unconventional and increasingly indelible ways.”

Gordon also highlighted the need for transparency as he, and the Legislature, take on restructuring the state’s budget and announced his office will be launching a website called Wyoming Sense that will attempt to clarify the state budget for Wyoming residents and track the revenue streams the feed the state’s agencies.

Additionally, Gordon has pushed legislators to simplify the state budget, which he wrote will increase the both the state’s financial transparency and efficiency.

The governor’s Government Efficiency Commission has provided the Legislature with recommendations its claims save the state roughly $85 million. Gordon urged lawmakers to implement those recommendations in his letter.

The Legislature will weigh the governor’s recommendations when it convenes to craft the state budget for the next biennium in February.