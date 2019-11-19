SHERIDAN — Beginning Thursday, the Sheridan High School Drama Club will perform “She Kills Monsters,” a play by Qui Nguyen about a girl who learns about her deceased younger sister by stepping into a Dungeons and Dragons scenario she created.

Director Grace Cannon first saw the show as a student production at Northwestern University in Chicago.

“I saw it there, and it just seemed like the students were having a blast, the students were all enjoying it so much,” Cannon said. “And it seemed like a really good way to explore the themes that are in the play.”

Senior Claire Schnatterbeck, who plays the lead character Agnes in the play, has been performing with the drama club since her freshman year and in community theater since third grade.

While Schnatterbeck has been involved in musicals, this is the largest role she has had in a play. With a lot of younger actors involved this year, she has had the chance to take on more of a leadership role.

Schnatterbeck felt the play gave students the chance to portray relatable characters and reflect on issues of grief, identity and mental health that are relevant to them.

“It’s very real,” Schnatterbeck said. “It talks about loss and identity, and those are real issues that real teenagers are actually going through, so I think it’s really important for high school students to be able to play high school characters, because I think that makes it even more impactful and even more powerful to the audience as well.”

The imaginative setting allowed students to explore the themes in a fun, creative way.

“The topics are real, but it’s in a completely unreal thing, like Dungeons and Dragons,” Schnatterbeck said. “You’re fighting monsters, we’re fighting these real monsters, but the characters are also fighting metaphorical monsters, ones that you can’t see.”

Schnatterbeck said the theater is a great way to spark important conversations in the community.

“One of the characters may be gay, and that’s something that’s not really talked about in the community, especially in the high school,” Schnatterbeck said. “At the high school, we don’t have anything like a gay-straight alliance, so it’s definitely something that’s new, which makes it a little scary but also kind of exciting as a way to spark discussion.”

Junior Conar Tinsley plays Dungeons and Dragons and grew up watching his sister in plays, so he decided this year to try it himself when he heard about the subject.

“So doing this, being in this room and being on the other side of the stage is surreal to me,” Tinsley said.

A member of the ensemble who plays a kobold, bugbear and “the lost shield” throughout the show — game pieces in Dungeons and Dragons — Tinsley said he enjoys the chance to take on different roles.

“I get a chance to be goofy, I get a chance to be serious, I get a chance to just be a kid, which is nice because growing up poor, it’s a good way of being able to be a kid again,” he said. “I feel that when I do this.”

The process has been both easy for Tinsley to enjoy and an opportunity for students to gain confidence.

“It’s obvious that it’s helping some of the people in the play. It’s helping me with a little bit of anxiety and such,” Tinsley said. “One of the members is a transgendered person, and it’s helping them kind of get out of their shell a little bit. It’s amazing to see how something like that can bring out the best in people, and I enjoy it.”

Freshman Myra Fuhrman, who plays Fahrah the Fairy, said the students had the chance to work together on constructing different set items, like the five-headed dragon at the end.

“So it’s more all of our play, which is kind of cool too,” Fuhrman said.

She has had to learn time management to memorize her lines and make practices and learn how to work with people on a team toward a collective goal.

“It’s very similar to how life is,” Fuhrman said. “It’s normal, and then you’re fighting dragons, and you have to deal with that part of your life.”

Lilliana Kerns, who plays Tilly, Agnes’ sister, said she has enjoyed the challenge of learning an entire script and the chance to inhabit a character and become them.

The play has a cast of 17 students with five more supporting on the technical side.

Showings are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Sheridan High School. Tickets will be available at the door and cost $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Sheridan High School is located at 1056 Long Drive.