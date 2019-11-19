SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 3:44 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 4:41 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:35 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist canceled, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:37 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:11 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Possible structure fire, Whitney Way, 3:47 p.m.
• Structure fire, Kurtz Drive, 4:42 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 8:02 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Weapons display, Long Drive, 8:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Poplar Trail, 10:15 a.m.
• Stalking cold, East Sixth Street, 10:31 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:32 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 12:34 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Crescent Drive, 1:29 p.m.
• Stalking, Lewis Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:46 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 3:02 p.m.
• Found property, Highland Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 3:22 p.m.
• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 3:33 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 4:17 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Kurtz Drive, 4:40 p.m.
• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 4:49 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Juvenile found, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road, 6:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Fourth Avenue East, 7:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Yonkee Avenue, 10:55 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Livestock loose, Bridger Point Drive, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog bite, Kroe Lane, 1:38 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 3:24 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Whitney Way, 8:17 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 8:26 p.m.
• Domestic, Maxine Place, 10:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Benjamin B. Daniels, 39, Cody, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jakota A. Wolfname, 29, Riverton, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 7