SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 3:44 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, 200 block Kurtz Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:35 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist canceled, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:37 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:11 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Possible structure fire, Whitney Way, 3:47 p.m.

• Structure fire, Kurtz Drive, 4:42 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious person, Lewis Street, 8:02 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:12 a.m.

• Weapons display, Long Drive, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Poplar Trail, 10:15 a.m.

• Stalking cold, East Sixth Street, 10:31 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:32 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 12:34 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Crescent Drive, 1:29 p.m.

• Stalking, Lewis Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:46 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 3:02 p.m.

• Found property, Highland Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 3:22 p.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 3:33 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 4:17 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Kurtz Drive, 4:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 4:49 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Juvenile found, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:36 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 6:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Main Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Seventh Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Fourth Avenue East, 7:49 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Yonkee Avenue, 10:55 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Livestock loose, Bridger Point Drive, 11:19 a.m.

• Dog bite, Kroe Lane, 1:38 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 3:24 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Whitney Way, 8:17 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 8:26 p.m.

• Domestic, Maxine Place, 10:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Benjamin B. Daniels, 39, Cody, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jakota A. Wolfname, 29, Riverton, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 7