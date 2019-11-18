SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Gladstone Street, 3:23 p.m.

• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 6:36 p.m.

• Sprinkler alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:43 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 2:29 a.m.

• Waterflow alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:13 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 900 block Bellevue Avenue, 9:11 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1400 block Gladstone Street, 9:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• DUI, West Brundage Lane, 2:10 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Fort Road, 5:26 a.m.

• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 8:49 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, Stevens Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Warrant service, Kailua Place, 12:15 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Loucks Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:15 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Brock Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Fight, Long Drive, 3:25 p.m.

• Stalking, Mydland Road, 4:15 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Kendrick Park, 4:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 6:02 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:18 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 7:06 p.m.

• Accident, West Loucks Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, Kroe Lane, 10:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:53 a.m.

Saturday

• Urinating in public, East Brundage Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Furnishing, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:43 a.m.

• Mental subject, Absaraka Street, 5:59 a.m.

• Dog violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, West Loucks Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Animal incident (deer harvesting program), Sheridan area, 12:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Reckless driver, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

• Domestic, Martin Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:21 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:25 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Minor in possession, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Found property, Emerson Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Holloway Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Warrant service, Val Vista Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Burglary progress, East Seventh Street, 12:56 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Broadway Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 4:02 p.m.

• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road and Soldier Creek Road, 1:23 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 2:12 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Wyarno Road, 11:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, 1:43 a.m.

• Theft cold, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 5:19 . p.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist WHP, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:54 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 14 East, Banner, 3:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, Red Grade Road, 6:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Death investigation, Country Estates Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• Assault in progress, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 12:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14A, Dayton, 1:40 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Highway 193, Banner, 2:49 p.m.

• Assist agency, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 3:20 p.m.

• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18, 8:16 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:26 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Michael J. Maurer, 42, Sheridan, leave incident/other vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nichole K. Patterson, 25, Parkman, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Story A. Redman, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Male juvenile offender, 17, address not listed, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Kristina A. Wold, 38, Sheridan, speeding, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Richard A. Ziegler, 60, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Ashley A. Foster, 27, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tony L. Nash, 32, McMindille, Tennessee, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Charles E. Risley, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cedar A. Sidletsky, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Dustin W. Beadle, 18, Sheridan, destruction of property, simple assault, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jacob J. Freddrick, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William C. Woltman, 47, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 7

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 63