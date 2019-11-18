Bolshoi Ballet to perform ‘Le Corsaire’

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a screening of Bolshoi in Cinema at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The ballet tells the story of Pacha, who is struck by the beauty of Medora and tries to buy her, but the young woman is not for sale. As the transaction is about to be completed, Medora is kidnapped by Conrad, a charming corsair (pirate) who catches her eye.

The show has a run time of 3 hours, 30 minutes.

Tickets for the show cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Martinizing, Salvation Army team up for coat drive

SHERIDAN — Martinizing Dry Cleaning and The Salvation Army have again teamed up to collect coats for those in need.

Local residents are asked to donate new or gently used jackets and coats to Martinizing Dry Cleaning, which will then clean and donate them to The Salvation Army for distribution to the community. Martinizing will collect coats through the end of November.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning is located at 1360 Sugarland Drive.

Pet supply shop to host Business After Hours

SHERIDAN — Business After Hours, an event sponsored by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, will take place Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. at Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies.

The event is free and open to the public, meant to allow for networking and to highlight local members of the business community.

Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies is located at 748 N. Main St.

Hospital’s Christmas card contest now open

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is once again seeking a design for its 2019 Christmas card. The hospital will accept entries from third- through fifth-grade students in Sheridan County. Artwork provided by students will be judged by a committee and the overall winner’s design will be used on the card sent out in December 2019.

The winner’s name will be printed on the back side of the Christmas Card. In addition to recognition on the card, the winner will receive a $50 cash prize. All entries will be displayed in the hospital lobby (space permitting) throughout the Christmas season.

The theme of this year’s card is: The Birth of Jesus, or you might know it as The Nativity Story. Please design your artwork with this idea in mind. Artwork must fit into the box outlined on page two of the entry form and should not be folded.

Artwork must be an original creation of the child and not mechanically or electronically generated. Artwork should also be in color (markers, crayons, paint, etc.)

Those submitting entries should ensure the child’s name is neatly printed on the back side of the artwork and the entry form is signed by a parent or guardian and submitted with the child’s art. Only one entry allowed per child.

Entries are due Nov. 26 and can be mailed or dropped off at the main entrance of Sheridan Memorial Hospital, located at 1401 W. Fifth St. They may also be dropped off at the hospital’s downtown location at 61 S. Gould St.

More information and the entry form can be found on the hospital’s website, sheridanhospital.org.

Grinch-mas kick-off celebration planned

SHERIDAN — A promotion to benefit The Food Group being called Grinch-mas will kick off Monday at Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery.

All are welcome to stop by the bookstore from 4-7 p.m. Monday with a donation and to enjoy refreshments. When attendees make a donation to The Food Group, their names will be entered into a drawing for a $100 in-store gift certificate.

Items sought for donations include hygiene products, full-size shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, face wipes and feminine hygiene products. Collections of such items will continue through Dec. 31.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.