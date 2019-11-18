SHERIDAN — Press Pass members are invited for a first look at the new exhibition by the nationally-renowned artist John W. Taft during an intimate event at SAGE Community Arts Fine Art Gallery Dec. 5 from 12-1 p.m.

The Gallery Walk and Artist Talk will include complimentary light bites by Verdello, a guided walk through the gallery and a question-and-answer session with Taft.

The exhibition, entitled “John W. Taft: Bighorns and Beyond,” features 20 new oil paintings of scenes in the Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan area.

Originally from western New York, Taft has several ties to Bighorns, from traveling to taking a workshop with local artist Tim Lawson. He has worked across the U.S.; today, he resides in Colorado. Taft’s work has received a number of awards and honors, including “Best Signature Award of Excellence” at the 2018 Oil Painters of America National Exhibit.

The special event is free for Press Pass members but limited to 20 guests. Spots will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Members may RSVP by emailing presspass@thesheridanpress.com or calling 307-672-2431. Registration closes Dec. 2.

SAGE will hold a community and artist’s reception the same evening from 5-7 p.m. Learn more at artinsheridan.com.

Created by The Sheridan Press, Press Pass membership includes a premium subscription to the newspaper, in addition to exclusive offers from Sheridan County businesses. To learn more about the program and see this month’s offers, visit thesheridanpress.com.