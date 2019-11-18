SHERIDAN — Skyline Singers, the newest ensemble-in-residence at Sheridan College, will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students and are available online at whitneyarts.org, by phone at 307-670-0360 or at the WCA Box Office.

The performance is entirely a cappella and will feature 16th-century liturgical music as well as contemporary works.

Directed by Robert Psurny, director of choirs and vocal studies at Sheridan College, the Skyline Singers are a professional chamber choir made up of singers from Wyoming and Montana. Skyline Singers are part of the SCORE (Sheridan College Ensemble-in-Residence) Series.

“I am excited that our concert program is entirely a cappella, and that it runs the gamut from 16th-century liturgical music to contemporary works by Abbie Betinis, Dale Trumbore, and the Pulitzer-winning composer Caroline Shaw,” Psurny said. “We also get to perform three more substantial pieces: Britten’s Hymn to St. Cecilia, Poulenc’s Four Motets for Christmas and Four Marian songs by Bohuslav Martin.”

Skyline Singers is comprised of sopranos Martha Castillero, Michelle Forster and Stephanie Zukowski; altos Leah Hoblit and Kayla Bojkovsky; tenors Robert Psurny and Zach Vreeman; and basses Steven Hart and John Zirkle.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.