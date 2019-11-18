Kozy Korner welcomes public for holiday open house

SHERIDAN — Kozy Korner Gift Shop volunteers have invited community members to a holiday open house set for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you are searching for a gift or a holiday centerpiece, the Kozy Korner has items to offer. Complimentary treats will be available at the store, which is located at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s main entrance.

For additional information, call 307-672-1000.

The hospital is located at 1401 W. Fifth St.

St. Peter’s to host annual bazaar

SHERIDAN — The annual Christmas Bazaar at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

This year’s theme is “Winter Wonderland.” The bazaar will feature antiques, holiday decorations, cookies, candy, jewelry, ornaments and more. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring lasagna, salad, bread and homemade pie.

The Red Door thrift store will also be open and artwork offered for sale in the community room. For more information, call Kathy McNickle at 307-752-5745 or Linda Ernst at 307-672-2293.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is located at 1 Tschirgi St.

Bazaar to benefit Sheridan Swim Team

SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan Swim Team have organized their annual arts and crafts bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the event, which will feature more than 70 tables of hand-crafted items made by vendors at the show. All of the proceeds from the show will benefit the swim team, which includes children from 5 years old to high school students.

The team will also offer a hot lunch and a bake sale.

Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.