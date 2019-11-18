• Sheridan Community Land Trust Hidden Hoot Trail — Participants are welcome to enjoy the newly completed out-and-back hike with Sheridan Community Land Trust. The trail offers views of the Bighorn Mountains and the elevation gain is minimal. The gathering will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 20. Participants should plan to eat lunch at The Hub at 11 a.m. and depart the lobby at noon for the trail.

• Petals and lace — Design pressed flower boxes with Kitty Norris from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Hub on Smith. All supplies for the activity will be provided. The cost is a suggested contribution of $2 per person.

• Christmas Craft Fair — Whether you seek to be inspired, fill your gift wish list or support local artists, stop by the craft fair Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Hub on Smith lobby.

• Thanksgiving dinner — The annual dinner is always open to family and friends. Stop in for the holiday meal Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $2 suggested contribution for registered seniors or $8 for non-registered seniors.