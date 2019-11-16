Press Pass members are invited to get a first look at the new exhibition by the nationally renowned artist John W. Taft during an intimate event at SAGE Community Arts Fine Art Gallery on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 12-1 p.m.

The lunchtime event will include complimentary light bites offered by Verdello, a walk through the gallery guided by Taft and a question-and-answer session.

The exhibition, entitled “John W. Taft: Bighorns and Beyond,” features 20 new oil paintings of scenes in the Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan area.

Originally from western New York, Taft has several ties to Bighorns, from traveling to taking a workshop with local artist Tim Lawson. He has worked across the U.S.; today, he resides in Colorado. Taft’s work has received a number of awards and honors, including “Best Signature Award of Excellence” at the 2018 Oil Painters of America National Exhibit.

The special event is free for Press Pass members but limited to 20 guests. Spots will be offered in advance on a first come, first served basis. Members may RSVP by emailing presspass@thesheridanpress.com or calling 307-672-2431. Registration closes Dec. 2.

SAGE will hold a community and artist’s reception the same evening from 5-7 p.m. Learn more.

