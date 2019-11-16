Upper Powder River Mule Deer Initiative update

SHERIDAN — In 2007, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission launched the Mule Deer Initiative to identify causes of population declines in mule deer herds statewide and implement management strategies to reverse the trend.

The most recent population peak of mule deer in Wyoming was in 1991, when approximately 578,000 inhabited the state. By 2016, that number had fallen 31% to an estimated 396,000 animals.

The Sheridan Region’s Mule Deer Initiative project began in December 2018 and focuses on the Upper Powder River herd. Since the early 2000s, this herd has been below the management objective of 18,000 animals. The herd unit encompasses hunt areas 30, 32, 33, 163 and 169.

Just one year into the study, we have already learned some new and unexpected things about this herd.

Pheasant season open

SHERIDAN — Pheasant season opened Nov. 2. Pheasants from the Sheridan Bird Farm will be available at several locations in northeast Wyoming.

Please remember that a $15.50 pheasant special management stamp is required for hunting birds on Bud Love Wildlife Habitat Management Area, all state trust land in Sheridan County, the Welch Ranch Management area in Sheridan County, all Access Yes program Walk-in and Hunter Management areas where pheasants can be hunted and other areas of the state.

There are two youth pheasant hunts coming up in the Sheridan Region.

The annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt will be Saturday and the annual Fort Phil Kearny HMA Family Pheasant Hunt will be Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Fall spawning complete at Story Hatchery

STORY — The fall spawn was in full swing this month. In total we put up 602,018 brown trout, 797,602 tiger trout, 240,768 splake, 26,480 lake trout and 904,861 brook trout eggs. That’s a total of 2,571,729 green eggs this month.

Upcoming public meeting on chronic wasting disease

SHERIDAN — The Chronic Wasting Disease Working Group will present a draft of the revised statewide CWD management plan in Sheridan on Dec. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Snow Goose Room at the Sheridan Best Western on Fifth Street.

The public is invited to attend the meeting to learn about the plan and provide feedback to Working Group members.