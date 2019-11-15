SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:03 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, 50 block Darlington Road, 6:11 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Rice Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block Broadway Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Trauma, 50 block Country Estates Drive, 9:21 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 3:18 a.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Threat, Leopard Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Dow Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dow Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East College Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Lost property, Saberton Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Seventh Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Circle, 8:39 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Civil dispute, Easy Street, Banner, 9:27 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Carrington Way, 12:06 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 6:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Mountain View Drive, 7:02
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Terrence S. Bennett, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Trina L. Heide, 52, Sheridan, DUI, no court listed, arrested by SPD
• Matthew D. Specht, 30, Big Lake, Minnesota, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2