SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:03 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, 50 block Darlington Road, 6:11 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Rice Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Broadway Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:38 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 6:53 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Country Estates Drive, 9:21 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:53 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 3:18 a.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 8:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 8:47 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:52 a.m.

• Threat, Leopard Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Bicycle theft, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Dow Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, Dow Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Custody dispute, East College Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Lost property, Saberton Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Seventh Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Heights Circle, 8:39 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 11:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Civil dispute, Easy Street, Banner, 9:27 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Carrington Way, 12:06 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 37, Banner, 6:28 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Mountain View Drive, 7:02

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Terrence S. Bennett, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Trina L. Heide, 52, Sheridan, DUI, no court listed, arrested by SPD

• Matthew D. Specht, 30, Big Lake, Minnesota, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 2