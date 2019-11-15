Tidbit Saturday to explore archaeology

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum staff and volunteers have organized the next round of Tidbit Saturday, set to begin at 10 a.m. An archaeologist from Cultural Resource Analysis will speak about the archaeological history of the area and a fun hands-on activity is planned.

The event is free and open to the public, though organizers ask those planning to attend to RSVP by calling the museum.

For more information, see sheridanmuseum.org or call 307-675-1150.

The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.

Next bird walk set for Saturday

BIG HORN — The next Birding at The Brinton event will take place Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Those interested are invited to join the local Audubon Chapter on a walking tour of the museum grounds to see seasonal birds.

Participants should meet in the museum parking lot.

For more information, call Barb McNab at 307-672-3173, email bighornaudubon@gmail.com or see thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

American Legion to host dance

SHERIDAN — American Legion will host a dance Saturday.

The event will feature music from Mountain Rose. The dance will take place from 7-11 p.m.

All are welcome.

American Legion is located at 137 N. Brooks St.

The Brinton to host concert Sunday

BIG HORN — Jeffrey Foucault will perform in concert at The Brinton Museum at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Foucault is a Wisconsin native who, according to The New Yorker magazine, “sings stark, literate songs that are as wide open as the landscape of this native Midwest.”

The Brinton Bistro will be open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. the evening of the concert. Reservations are recommended.

Tickets for the concert cost $30 apiece and are available through The Brinton Museum’s website, thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

