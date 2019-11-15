DAYTON — A highly interactive workshop on meeting nutritional needs of range beef cattle will take place Dec. 2-3 at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

This workshop will help beef cattle ranchers understand how to use rangeland pastures as the only source of feed energy for livestock by optimizing supplemental feeds and cut costs to increase profits.

“By attending this workshop, beef cattle ranchers should come away with a better understanding of their cows’ nutrient needs throughout the production cycle and how it matches up to what the rangelands of this area furnishes,” said Blaine Horn, northeast rangeland University of Wyoming Extension educator.

Both workshop days start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m.

Topics covered will help producers develop supplements that will provide cattle what nutrients are lacking in the range forage so the herd can remain productive, Horn said.

The first day covers topics in postpartum interval and length of breeding season, energy and the net energy maintenance system, and cow body weight gain or loss management.

Day two covers topics related to protein components, protein needs, methods to assess protein and energy content of forages and feed, ration balancing, macro and micro minerals and supplemental sources.

Participants will receive a three-ring binder with the presented information, table to assess nutrient needs of cows based on their mature weight and a spreadsheet program to do all calculations.

Registration is requested by Nov. 27. The workshop is limited to 20 participants.

Registration is $75 for the first person and $50 for each additional person from the same ranch. Registration fee covers break refreshments, lunches and school costs. Send a check payable to Johnson County Extension at 30 Fairgrounds Road, Buffalo, WY 82834.

For more information, contact Horn at 307-684-7522 or bhorn@uwyo.edu.