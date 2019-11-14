SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School would like to announce A and B Honor Roll students for the first quarter of the school year.

To be on the B Honor Roll, students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.0 with grades no lower than a C. To be on the A Honor Roll, students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.75 with grades no lower than a B.

B Honor Roll

Fourth grade — John Vaughn, Jacob Ulery, David Garza, Isabelle Reed

Fifth grade — Avaleena Gallegos, Michael Colvin, Dyani Wells, William Morris

Sixth grade — Molly Elchlinger, Monty Morris, Sequoia Pack, Savannah Sutton, Aspen Weber

Seventh grade — Sean Brown, Reed Novak

Eighth grade — DJ Elchlinger, Brice Garber, Mason Smith, Freya Ter Haar

A Honor Roll

Fourth grade — Hannah Clark, Alyssa Lott Moore, Emma Sutton, Lawson Woodrow

Fifth grade — Hailey Hauber, Nolan King, Aaron Lansing, Anna McGarvin, Ellie Spradling

Sixth grade — Hayden Lewallen, Kadia Miller, Michaela Miller

Seventh grade — Emma Van Haele

Eighth grade — Peter La Rosa, John Paul Lansing, Tennyson Lewallen