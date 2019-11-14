SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host a screening of Bolshoi in Cinema at 6 p.m. Nov. 19.

The ballet tells the story of Pacha, who is struck by the beauty of Medora and tries to buy her, but the young woman is not for sale. As the transaction is about to be completed, Medora is kidnapped by Conrad, a charming corsair (pirate) who catches her eye.

The show has a run time of 3 hours, 30 minutes.

Tickets for the show cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.