SHERIDAN — Martinizing Dry Cleaning and The Salvation Army have again teamed up to collect coats for those in need.

Local residents are asked to donate new or gently used jackets and coats to Martinizing Dry Cleaning, which will then clean and donate them to The Salvation Army for distribution to the community.

Martinizing will collect coats through the end of November.

Martinizing Dry Cleaning is located at 1360 Sugarland Drive.