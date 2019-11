SHERIDAN — The Press has announced its second annual cookie decorating party will be Nov. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at Cottonwood Kitchen + Home.

Cookie lovers of all ages are invited to warm up during the Christmas Stroll as they create sweet ornaments, snowflakes and beyond. The festivities will be held in Cottonwood’s cooking school.

The festivities are free and open to the public, while supplies last, courtesy of Albertsons.