SHERIDAN — The annual Turkey Hoop Shoot will take place Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in the Sheridan Junior High School gymnasium.

The event features teams of two — usually a parent and a child — competing in a fast-paced basketball shooting competition. There will also be a free-throw shootout.

The fee to participate is the donation of two non-perishable food items per person (four items per team).

No pre-registration is required.

The age range for the youth participant is 8-13. Prizes of turkeys and pies will be awarded to first- and second-place teams.

For more information, contact Sheridan Recreation District staff at 307-674-6421.

Sheridan Junior High School is located at 500 Lewis St.