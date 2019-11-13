DOUGLAS — The air is filled with the whine of turning metal being cut on a lathe or milling machine, mixed with the scent of oil.

For some of the men in the room, it’s the first step to a career. For others, it’s an opportunity for change.

And, for at least one of them, the new gunsmithing class at the Eastern Wyoming College campus here, it’s a chance to expand his skill set and fulfill a creative need.

“I always wanted to do this,” said Douglas Macdonald.

He’s 64 and works during the summer as the caretaker at the Ayres Natural Bridge State Park north of Douglas. The new class fits perfectly into his schedule, giving him an opportunity to do something else he loves.

“My uncle was a gunsmith and I inherited all of his tools,” Macdonald said. “Now, I need to learn how to run ‘em. That’s why I took the course.”

His interest in metalworking started when he was in high school. When he inherited his uncle’s tools, though, his work scheduled at the state park didn’t give him the time to get back to what he’d enjoyed all those years ago.

“I was a coal miner before I had this job” at the park, he said. “This setup here gives me an opportunity.

“I’m kind of a tinkerer of all things, master of none,” Macdonald said. “This gives me a chance to hone my skills, maybe knock it up a notch or two, to perform for the class. You can’t just throw something together and call it good – you get graded here.”

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees approved the establishment of the gunsmithing program on the Douglas campus about a year ago. One of the first things the college needed to do was find the right teacher.

Enter Glen Morovits. He was teaching gunsmithing at Trinidad State Community College in Trinidad, Colorado, when EWC approached him to launch the Douglas program.

“I didn’t even know the program was being set up,” Morovits said. “I was very happy teaching at Trinidad.

“I’ve always enjoyed a challenge,” he said. “Obviously, setting up a new program can be very challenging.”

Morovits had been teaching at Trinidad for about six years. He graduated from the school’s gunsmithing program himself in 1981 and immediately went to work with Don and Norma Allen, founders of Dakota Arms, based in Sturgis, South Dakota.

It was the chance to share what he’d learned over 30 years in the industry, training the next generation in what some would consider a dying art, that first attracted him to teaching, he said.

“When I graduated from Trinidad and started making custom guns, I kind of stayed away from the actual repairing — gunsmithing — and went into more of the gun making and manufacturing,” Morovits said. “But I still really have that desire to pass on that real high level of quality workmanship to the students.”

EWC administration gave him pretty much a blank slate to set up the program how he thought it needed to be run. The first change he made was a move toward more hands-on learning — actually getting out into the shop and working on tooling and building — instead of a more book-oriented approach, he said. Initial plans for the program had about a 50-50 mix of books to hands-on, Morovits said. He upped that to probably 80 percent of the time spent in the workshop.

The college “really did not give me a mandate, as such,” he said. “I probably told them the direction I felt, what they’d need to do, more so than the other way around.

“Gunsmithing is one of them things – as far as the learning aspect, there’s a lot of different avenues you can take,” Morovits said. “A lot of it, again, is technique, which takes a lot of practice.”

The skill set needed to be a gunsmith includes a variety of tools. Along with machining, Morovits will teach the students woodworking skills, tungsten inert gas, or TIG, welding techniques and metallurgy. Over the course of the two-year Associate of Applied Science degree, they’ll delve into chemistry as they learn different processes to tint the metal parts of guns, and more.

“There’s just an awful lot to learn,” he said. “A lot of the students coming in have never used a metal lathe or milling machine. You really have to start at the ground level.”

The students are as diverse as the skills they’ll be learning.

Working on a milling machine, Matthew Hoffman is 45 and originally hails from Detroit, Michigan, now living in Douglas. He trains dogs to assist water fowl hunters. Hoffman wants to take what he learns in the gunsmithing course to invent something new in his realm.

