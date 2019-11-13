SHERIDAN — The All-State and All-Conference teams were announced Monday, and Seeara Wojtczak from Tongue River High School was named to the 2A All-State team.

Wojtczak was also named to the 2A West All-Conference team along with teammates Sydney Butler and Carleigh Reish.

Jordan Frank and Mary Nicholson from Big Horn High School were named to the 2A East All-Conference Team.

McKenna Auzqui and Ashlynn Fennema from Arvada-Clearmont High School were named to the 1A East All-Conference team. Taylor Larson from Sheridan High School was named to the 4A East All-Conference team.