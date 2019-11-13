SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:24 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 5:25 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block North Main Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Structure fire, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 12:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:38 p.m.

• Smoke detector activation, 600 block Michael Drive, 2:57 p.m.

• Gas leak, 200 block South Linden Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 12:15 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:17 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, East Fifth Street, 5:49 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Olympus Drive, 6:39 a.m.

• Welfare check, Taylor Avenue, 6:11 a.m.

• Medical, Falcon Ridge Court, 7:20

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 7:47 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Accident with injury, West Fourth Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Barking dog, Paintbrush Drive, 7:36 a.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Snow removal, Arlington Boulevard, 9:06 a.m.

• K-9 demonstration, Joe Street, 9:53 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Kroe Lane, 9:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:11 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Accident, 10th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ponderosa Drive, 11:58 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Structure fire, Dunnuck Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 12:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Gillette Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 1:46 p.m.

• Stalking, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Court/violation, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Animal injured, West Fifth Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Stalking, Sheridan area, 5:22 p.m.

• Drugs, Avon Street, 6:05 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Alger Avenue, 6:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wyoming Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Accident, South Linden Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View Drive, 8:59 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Heights Terrace, 6:10 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Family dispute, Rapid Creek Road, 8:04 a.m.

• Motorist assist, US Highway 87, mile marker 35, Banner, 8:36 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Five Mile Road, Parkman, 6:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 6:18 p.m.

• Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 10:28 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Robert G. Cardenas, 31, Lutz, Florida, disorderly conduct befouling and public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Spenser B. Iannoli, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court and municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Sarah J. Pehringer, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with peace officer, shoplifting, probation violation/revocation, municipal court, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 5