SHERIDAN — Downtown Sheridan Association staff announced the winners of the October “Hunting for Bucks” shop local campaign.

Week one $25 winners were Zach Green, Lindsay Parish and Patty Neel, Kelly Wilson and Tami Starbuck. Week two winners included Cindy Ketron, Britanee Lundeck, Anne Baures, Ellen Brown and Angela Brugger. Week three winners were Veronica Zuver, Becky Higgs, Kelly Rickett, Sara Barber and Penny Wondra. Week four winners were Suzanne Kovar, Judy Pearson, Brenda Faler, David Smith and Susan Koltiska.

The winners of $50 in Chamber Bucks were Logan Lewis, Christine Schlenker; Cori (no last name provided) and Hillary Jones.

Congratulations to the three grand prize winners Grace Zrigg, Janelle Brafford and Tyler Friez.

DSA thanked all local shoppers and businesses who participated in the campaign.