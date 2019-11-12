BHEC to host ‘Under the Sea’ winter ball

SHERIDAN — RSVPs for the Big Horn Equestrian Center 2019 Winter Ball are due by Friday.

This year’s event, set for Dec. 7, will include the theme “Under the Sea” and will take place at the Elks Club.

The festivities will include live music and dancing, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a multi-course dinner, an auction and raffles. The cost to attend is $125 per person.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Big Horn Equestrian Center, a nonprofit facility.

For more information, contact Sheila Blackburn at 307-673-0454 or director@thebhec.org.

SAGE issues call for art for photography show

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has issued a call for art for its fifth annual National Juried Photography Show.

Tim Newton, an award winning photographer, will serve as juror for the show, which this year has the theme “Solace of Open Spaces.”

All submissions and entry fees for the show are due Jan. 5. Artists will be notified by Jan. 18 if their art is chosen. The show will open at SAGE on Feb. 13 and the awards reception will take place March 12.

For additional information, see artinsheridan.com.

Wyoming Trucking Association to offer scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Trucking Association Scholarship Program and Trust Fund will again award scholarships for the next school year.

The WTA board established the scholarship program in 1976. Scholarships are given to graduates of Wyoming high schools who enroll in a Wyoming college, university or trade school and who are pursuing courses of study that would lead to a career in the transportation industry.

These fields include truck driving training, diesel mechanics, accounting, office procedures and management, sales management, business management, computer skills, safety or fields related to the multitude of career opportunities available in the trucking industry.

The WTA and its member companies have awarded more than $225,283 in scholarship aid since the program began.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Feb. 10, 2020. Scholarship application forms can be obtained by contacting your local high school guidance counselor, college financial aid office or the WTA office. The WTA office may be reached at 307-234-1579. The form may also be downloaded from wytruck.org.

Paleontologist to present science lecture

SHERIDAN — Georgia Knauss, paleontology lead for SWCA Environmental Consultants in Sheridan, will offer a science presentation Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.

The presentation, “Shoebox collections: Vertebrate fossil collection with some assistance from tiny harvesters,” will look at small vertebrate fossil collections, how they are found, how they are collected and why. It will also explore the ways in which the Western harvester ant plays a role in the process of discovery and collection. The lecture is free and open to the public. It will take place in the Mars Agriculture Center room 201.

The event is part of the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

For additional information, contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or snewbold@sheridan.edu.