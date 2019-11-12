SHERIDAN — Bought Beautifully will host its annual Give With Impact pop-up market on the third floor of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center this weekend.

Hours will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday will also include Christmas carols.

Bought Beautifully partners with organizations around the world to crate dignified and hope-filled job opportunities. Every purchase supports that mission.

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.