SHERIDAN — The Curb’d Design Competition is now open for entries.

Downtown Sheridan Association’s Economic Vitality Committee is accepting design proposals for a new parklet in downtown Sheridan. Applicants must live or work in Sheridan County. The new parklet will be launched in the spring of 2020 and will travel around to various businesses during the summer and early fall.

Applications and design proposals are due by Friday at 5 p.m. For more information on the Curb’d Competition, guidelines and application, see downtownsheridan.org/curbd-parklet or contact DSA’s office at 307-672-8881.