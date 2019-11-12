DAYTON — The 14th annual Dayton Art Loop will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who get a card punched at each participating location will be entered to win a prize. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. at Gallery on Main.
The following locations will participate in the event:
• Sonja Caywood — This location will feature Caywood’s paintings.
• Gallery on Main — The gallery features more than 25 local artists.
• Dog Paw Pottery
• Painted Skull Studio
• Tongue River Valley Community Center — The center will feature native designs by Iris Sully, a craft bazaar and more. TRVCC is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.
• The Beauty Bar — This business is a sponsor of the Art Loop event.
For more information, find the event on Facebook.