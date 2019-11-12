Amazon Smile to support AB

SHERIDAN — As Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area prepares for its second winter season after reopening after 14 years, with continued construction on the main lodge, the organization has partnered with Amazon Smile as another fundraising mechanism.

Amazon Smile donates a portion of each sale to a nonprofit of the buyer’s specification. The Antelope Butte Foundation is now one of those options.

Chamber announces 2020-2022 board members

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced its board of directors to serve from 2020-2022. Those are as follows:

• Patrick Akers, Qdoba Mexican Grill, reappointment

• Michelle Butler, EMIT Technologies, new appointment

• Butch Dillon, Sheridan Floor to Ceiling, new appointment

• Sasha Johnston, Sheridan County Title, reappointment

• Dave Schwend, Navajo Transitional Energy Company-Spring Creek Mine, reappointment

• Cody Sinclair, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, reappointment

Local KOA receives national award

SHERIDAN — Sheridan/Bighorn Mountains KOA Journey Campground earned the 2020 KOA President’s Award at KOA’s 2019 annual international convention in Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 11.

The KOA President’s Award is presented to campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and receiving high customer service scores from their camping guests, according to a KOA press release.

KOA was founded in Billings, Montana, and will be celebrating its 58th year in business in 2020.