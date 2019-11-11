SHERIDAN — Tristian Jackson and Rachel Cook-Swift were driving to a veterinary office; Jackson cradling a goat who had broken a leg. The goat started to make a sound, like a cry. For Jackson, the sound was a trigger — reminding him of the sound of people dying in war.

Cook-Swift stopped the car, Jackson stepped out, took a breath and smoked a cigarette.

Jackson is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Somalia from 1993-1994.

Moving forward

Over the five years Cook-Swift has known Jackson as a close friend, she has never seen him doing as well as he is today, she said. He’s finally able to take steps toward the dreams he’s had since they met.

Jackson said his life is “100% better” than it was one year ago when he started another treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder with co-occurring disorders.

Medication and therapy have proven helpful for Jackson thus far in his journey to recovery. Many non-clinical treatment mediums are also gaining popularity as approaches to PTSD treatment, including dance therapy, art therapy and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System’s challenge course.

Some treatments for PTSD and other mental illnesses rely on simple, ancient concepts like meditation and mindfulness. Some health care systems are using virtual reality technology for exposure therapy.

Before this treatment, Jackson was unpredictable and constantly struggling, Cook-Swift said. He couldn’t maintain a job and was experiencing homelessness, self-medicating with drugs and alcohol and frequently in jail. Jackson said before he started treatment in Sheridan, he didn’t have much hope for his future. He lived on the street with a backpack and some clothes. His situation wasn’t the result of a lack of effort.

As Jackson moved between VA hospital admissions, homelessness and jail, his access to consistent and appropriate medication was a constant challenge, Cook-Swift said.

Sometimes he didn’t have an address to send medications or paperwork, or transportation to pick up medication, leading him back to ground zero with self-medication, she said.

“There is just so many break downs in the system where they fall through the cracks and then they become incarcerated,” Cook-Swift said.

Jackson’s willingness to try different approaches to his treatment kept him afloat, Cook-Swift said.

“It was very difficult to watch him struggle so greatly yet be trying so desperately to seek help,” she said.

About 20% of veterans with PTSD also suffer from a substance abuse disorder, according to the National Center for PTSD.

Cook-Swift said she always saw the charismatic and compassionate person Jackson was underneath, but that personality could be difficult to uncover through his battles with PTSD and substance abuse.

Jackson said one of the most prominent obstacles veterans with PTSD have to overcome is trust. It can be challenging to let anyone new into a life overrun by a disorder.

“When he did go into that mode of talking about [his experiences], it was absolutely heartbreaking to know what he had been through and then to come home and not be taken care of,” Cook-Swift said.

In 2017, Jackson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after attacking a friend during a PTSD blackout.

He didn’t remember the incident, Cook-Swift said, and truly loved the friend he hurt during the blackout. It was painful to watch him relive moments from his past — sometimes crying out in his sleep, Cook-Swift said.

Suppressing memories of the past for too long can lead to dangerous outbursts like his blackout, Jackson said.

Cook-Swift watched as Jackson went through therapy and treatments time and again without success. He would sometimes give up and run away from his treatment.

She’s almost hesitant to trust the hope and pride she has for his new life direction. Still, over the years, she has supported his journey to become healthy and fulfill his larger life goals.

“You never know which time is going to be the time that works,” she said.

Jackson said he ran from the memories of his military trauma for years before he was given another chance to work on his mental health.

“I think he just found the right fit for him too,” Cook-Swift said. “He didn’t give up, he just kept fighting for it and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna keep going.’”

Today, Jackson is seeking a degree in human services with a focus on addiction therapy, supporting other veterans in the community and working with the Sheridan County Suicide Prevention Coalition — building his life up one layer at a time.

Jackson said his inpatient PTSD treatment at the VA didn’t help with the nightmares and triggers that he used to drown in drugs and alcohol. Addressing those issues has involved consistent therapy and appropriate medication.

He has gained tools to acknowledge his trauma without allowing it to overtake his body and mind, he said.

“I used to think I was just broken, like something was really wrong with me,” Jackson said.

An eight-week treatment in a facility isn’t a “magic cure,” Jackson said. But the Sheridan VA provided a safe, stable starting point to learn about and begin to process his trauma — it’s a place to move out of survival mode and into the next phase of life, he said.

It’s important for veterans to take the tools they learn in treatment and continue working to maintain their health with therapy, he said.

Whether it’s art, dance or recreation therapy, anything to step out of the past for a moment can be helpful, Jackson said. Each veteran has to find the treatment that works best for him or her and a safe place with professionals to guide them through the process.

Eventually, veterans can return to the activities they enjoyed before being overtaken by PTSD, he said. While some non-clinical programs may be helpful complements to medication and therapy, they’re low on the national VA’s priority list for funding and resources, Jackson said.

“The sad truth…is that our wonderful VA system is grossly underfunded by the government we swore to protect and uphold,” Jackson said in a message to The Sheridan Press. “When we ask them to keep their word to us, we receive PR stunts and broken promises.”

Jackson said the Sheridan VA is not at fault because their hands are tied as far as funding, but the operating budget for individual hospitals is laughable.

The proposed national VA budget for the 2020 fiscal year includes $9.4 billion to expand mental health care and $1.8 billion to prevent and reduce homelessness, according to the VA.

Jackson faced similar experiences at VA systems in Arizona and Colorado. Long waitlists for PTSD programs and weakly-funded programs are problems in every VA health care system, he said.

“The VA is in the same boat with the veterans,” Jackson said. “The VA is on the frontlines here at home fighting a different kind of war. They’re fighting for veterans but their government won’t arm them with adequate resources to do the best fighting they can. It makes no sense.”

Cook-Swift said she tried to help Jackson in healthy ways but friends and family members don’t always have the tools to provide the help veterans need. She wishes more support existed for caregivers and friends to manage the experience of helping someone with PTSD.

Sheridan VA professionals and Cook-Swift said friendship, fellowship and support are the cornerstones of successful treatment.

There are thousands of stories like Jackson’s across the U.S. While VA health care systems struggle to provide appropriate and timely care for veterans from a variety of backgrounds, some professionals in Sheridan are dedicated to their mission of helping veterans on their journeys through recovery.

Each treatment plan will look different depending on the veteran’s goals, interests and needs, Sheridan VA Chief of Mental Health Programming Beth Martini said.

“Seeing a veteran walking in day one, maybe not in their best moment, and watching them walk out on day 56 and seeing the change that’s happened — that’s exciting,” she said.

Innovation in treatment

Research at Brigham Young University shows that dance therapy may be a particularly effective treatment because of its kinesthetic approach. Recreation therapy complements individual and group therapy at the Sheridan VA. Virtual reality exposure therapy is a growing field of treatment for PTSD on the East Coast, though Sheridan VA Assistant Chief of Mental Health Megan Mack said some veterans have reported feeling uncomfortably open after the experience. Virtual reality exposure therapy is not currently offered at the Sheridan VA.

Exposure therapy is used to reduce fear and anxiety by confronting experiences directly. Combat veterans can’t often confront their past in the same or a similar environment in which it occurred — hence the virtual reality experience.

Currently, the sample size is too small to know how effective it will be as a treatment method, Mack said.

“The VA nationally is a huge entity that has some good funding and some good research behind making sure that if we’re going to roll something out, we’re going to do so in a way that’s in the best interest of the veteran and we know that before we trial it on them,” Mack said. “The VA is not going to put a stamp on anything unless they feel like they have ample evidence to do so.”

Virtual reality exposure therapy has been studied among Vietnam War combat veterans using imagery like helicopters and jungles.

The veterans showed decreased PTSD symptoms following the treatment, according to clinical researcher Matthew Tull.

Following an initial assessment, recreation therapy is adapted to suit a veteran’s interest and needs. The benefits of hiking, walking and taking outdoor field trips aren’t always readily apparent to patients, Sheridan VA recreation therapist Lindsey Snyder said.

Recreation therapy is an evidence-based approach to rehabilitation and treatment across several VA health care systems. Snyder is currently the only recreation therapist at the Sheridan VA — there are about 900 working for the VA in the U.S.

The approach offers a light-hearted reprieve from regular programming while still contributing to a veteran’s treatment, she said.

“Someone may know a lot about the concepts and what they need to do but between saying and doing lies the ocean,” challenge course coordinator Curt Merriam said. “It’s in the action where people grow.”

Trust, safety and self-esteem are concepts he works with directly on the challenge course. PTSD can lead to a high degree of distrust and the challenge course can help break down some of those barriers, Merriam said.

Performing activities in a group is a proven method of building self-esteem and a key component of PTSD treatment. Becoming confident in one’s ability to step outside one’s comfort zone and take risks in a safe space can be powerful, he said.

The challenge course is under-researched as a treatment method but has been shown to help with self-efficacy, self-esteem, team building and anxiety, Merriam said.

Veterans build rapport and camaraderie more quickly on the challenge course and after recreation therapy — qualities that are important to veterans across the board, Martini said.

“I see them when they come back to the units after these things…you can just see they’re lit up,” Martini said.

Part of recreation therapy is seeing a person as a whole individual, not just for their illness or disability, Snyder said.

Merriam said research has shown the most impactful behavior that influences mood outside of medication and therapy is exercise and activity. Engaging veterans and getting them outside their door can be challenging but it’s where growth happens, he said.

Sometimes, the best approach for a veteran’s treatment isn’t the most high-tech innovation, Sheridan VA public information officer Kristina Miller said. It can be a simple or understated idea that makes a true difference.

“Ultimately, we want our veterans to be successful when they walk outside of our gate,” Miller said.

Of the 1.7 million veterans who received mental health services at a VA last year, not every treatment will be successful longterm. Thousands more won’t access treatment at all. Jackson is one of many who has struggled with PTSD since his return from military service but is determined to lead a healthier life.

Editor’s note: This article was published in the 2019 Veterans Day special section in The Sheridan Press. To see the e-edition of the section, which includes more articles, thank-yous from local businesses and photos of current military and veterans, click here.