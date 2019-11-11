Lady Broncs finish fifth at state

SHERIDAN— Sheridan High School girls swimming finished the state swim meet in Gillette Saturday and had multiple top six finishers. Twelve athletes competed in each event during the finals on Saturday after qualifying on Friday.

The relay team of Libby Green, Zoe Robison, Jaylynn Morgan and Isabel Cleland finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay.

The relay team of Robison, Green, Morgan and Abigail Walton finished fifth in the 220-yard freestyle relay.

Individually, Robison finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Larqin Duca won the inaugural adaptive needs 50-yard freestyle race.

As a team, the Lady Broncs finished fifth in the final meet of the year. Ahead of the Lady Broncs was Laramie High School winning the state title followed by Green River, Cheyenne Central and Campbell County high schools.

Lady Generals finish 2-0 over weekend

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s basketball team defeated Dawson Community College 56-37 on the road Saturday. Sheridan College had a 12-4 lead following the first quarter and had a 27-17 lead at the half. The Lady Generals held a 36-23 advantage entering the final quarter and scored 20 points to maintain their lead.

SC was led by Cynthia Green who had 11 points and seven rebounds.

On Sunday the Lady Generals were on the road again and defeated Williston State College 53-43. SC jumped out to a 14-9 lead and was up 22-17 at halftime. SC entered the final quarter of play with a 39-33 lead.

The Lady Generals were led by Madison Miller with 16 points and Cynthia Green with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Alexandria Trosper contributed seven rebounds and four assists to the Lady Generals’ effort.

The Lady Generals will be at home Nov. 16 to face the Wyoming All-Stars.

Generals end road trip with loss

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team defeated Dawson Community College Saturday 73-66. The Generals used a 20-point halftime lead — 40-20 — to defeat DCC.

SC was led by Brett Thompson with a game high 16 points, while Abdul Shanunu had a double-double with 11 points and a game high 10 rebounds. JoVon McClanahan led both teams with seven assists and three steals.

The Generals lost to Williston State College 84-75 after trailing at the half 46-35. The Generals were led by McClanahan with 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Brett Thompson had 18 points and nine rebounds. The Generals’ next game is at Northwest College in Powell and they will face Game Gear Nov. 15 and Bismarck State College Nov. 16.