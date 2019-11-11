SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Missoula Junior Bruins 7-2 Saturday.

The Hawks had a slow start due to effort and were down 2-0 within the first 6 minutes of the game.

“I think the effort coming right out of the gate is something that concerns me a little bit,” head coach Andy Scheib said. “Obviously we came out with a win in the end so you cannot really complain too much. Just working hard and competing hard, being more focused for the start of the game.”

Scheib said complacency within the team could also be a contributing factor. The Hawks are now 10 in a row and are ranked 11th in all of tier III junior hockey, according to myhockeyrankings.com that were last updated Nov. 7. The rankings and win streak has led to the Hawks thinking they are better than they really are, Scheib said, and leading to lackadaisical performances for the Hawks.

Sheridan cut the Bruins’ lead to one after Alex Kesler placed the puck into the back of the net. Kesler was assisted by Logan Syrup and Blake Billings. The Bruins responded shortly after with another goal, the third of the period.

Missoula was on a powerplay with a little more than 3 minutes left in the period when Schwartzmiller scored shorthanded goals for the Hawks and tied the game 3-3 heading into the first intermission. Stepan Ruta assisted on both goals.

Zach Hearn started in the goal for the Hawks and was replaced by James Downie after the first two goals by Missoula. Downie let one goal pass him but saved 21 totals shots in the game and did not let a shot past in the final two periods. Sheridan was shorthanded 8 minutes in the third period.

“[Downie] came in and got the momentum back for us,” Scheib said. “We started off slow, so for him to come in and get the momentum back is good for us.”

The momentum evened out, but it was still anyone’s game to win entering the first intermissions. Scheib said he had to jumpstart the Hawks during intermission and have a different approach with the team. Each period is different and Scheib will change his approach depending on the reaction he receives from his players.

Sheridan took a 5-3 lead in the second period after Schwartzmiller scored two more goals. The first was a powerplay, assisted by Kolton Wright and Syrup. Syrup and Ruta assisted Schwartzmiller’s second goal.

Sheridan continued to build its lead early in the third period when Billings redirected the shot by Jack Royer for a goal. Billings was credited with the goal and Royer was credited with an assist, along with Schwartzmiller.

The last goal of the game came on another shorthanded opportunity; this time Ruta was unassisted. Ruta rebounded a shot and flung it past the goaltender to give the Hawks their third shorthanded goal of the night.

“We compete on the penalty kills and we get rewarded for it,” Scheib said.

The Hawks rallied and found a way to win. Missoula is a quality opponent but they are not one of the top teams the Hawks will face this year. Scheib said the Hawks need to stop giving the opponents a chance to take an early lead.

“When you start playing the Granite City’s and the Northern Iowa’s — the really good teams in the league — they are going to capitalize on those opportunities right away,” Scheib said. “It is going to be hard to come back from that.”

Granite City and Northern Iowa are both members of the NA3HL and are ranked second and 10th according to myhockeyrankings.com.

The Hawks are now 14-4 on the season and will put their 10-game win streak on the line for one game only at home against Yellowstone Quake 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.