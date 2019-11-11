LARAMIE — Celebrating the “year of Wyoming women,” the University of Wyoming, together with Wyoming Public Media and the Wyoming Humanities Council, hosted a symposium Thursday and Friday diving into Women’s Suffrage on the Northern Plains. In honor of the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming, the day-and-a-half symposium included presentations by nationally renowned scholars on suffrage and even UW students.

Renee Laegreid, a professor of history at UW and faculty representative on the Governor’s Council for the Women’s Suffrage Celebration, said during her opening remarks Friday evening the students were “sharing their in-progress research on topics and kind of expanding the boundaries on what we’ve done on research so far — it’s been a fabulous experience.”

Laegreid added the Governor’s Council for the Women’s Suffrage Celebration is “dedicated to bringing awareness of and sparking conversation on Wyoming’s historic role on granting women an unrestricted right to vote and political equality in 1869, a full 50 years before the passage of the 19th Amendment.”

The grand finale of the symposium was a keynote address Friday evening by Susan Stamberg, an award-winning broadcast journalist with National Public Radio. A trailblazing woman herself, Stamberg became the first woman to anchor a nightly news program once she became the host of “All Things Considered” in 1972.

Stamberg noted in her address, “Inspiring Women,” she liked to think 19th century Wyoming women were likely troublemakers, so much so they were “shaping the state — that’s what interesting — in order to get what they want.”

“It wasn’t an easy road, I’m sure,” she added. “To me, it’s so moving to think I’m standing on the land of the very first place in the world who guaranteed that extraordinary privilege and responsibility.”

Stamberg also spent some time in Laramie learning about its specific history with women’s suffrage, including visiting the statue of Louisa Swain, the first woman to vote in a general election in 1870.

In her speech, Stamberg also did what many NPR listeners are all too familiar with — told dynamic stories. She shared quick anecdotes from different “modern pioneers” she’d encountered in her journalistic career.

By Jordan Achs

Laramie Boomerang Via Wyoming News Exchange