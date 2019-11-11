SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Smoke detector check, 900 block Pinyon Place, 3:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:20 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 a.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:13 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 4:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:10 a.m.

• Medical, Landon Lane, 9:16 a.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Trauma, East Ridge Road, 2:52 p.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Standby, East Brundage Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 9:15 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Drive, 10:21 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:52 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, West 13th Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90, 7:23 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 10:16 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Standby, West Brundage Street, 1:43 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Trauma, South Thurmond Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Medical, Goldeneye Drive, 9:25 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 11:18 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 11:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 4:43 a.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 5:56 a.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 6:22 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:55 a.m.

• Medical, East Sixth Street, 7:13 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90 eastbound, 4:35 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 8:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to holiday.

JAIL

Today

• No information available at press time due to holiday.