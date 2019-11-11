BIG HORN — Jeffrey Foucault will perform in concert at The Brinton Museum at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Foucault is a Wisconsin native who, according to The New Yorker magazine, “sings stark, literate songs that are as wide open as the landscape of this native Midwest.”

The Brinton Bistro will be open for dinner beginning at 5 p.m. the evening of the concert. Reservations are recommended.

Tickets for the concert cost $30 apiece* and are available through The Brinton Museum’s website, thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

*Press Pass members get two tickets to the Foucault concert for $50, in addition to a complimentary drink at the Brinton Bistro. Learn more here.