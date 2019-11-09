Lady Eagles season ends

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball competed in the state tournament Nov. 7-8. The Lady Eagles lost in the opening round and in the consolation bracket to be eliminated from the state tournament.

The Lady Eagles lost to Sundance in the opening round Nov. 7 in four sets, 27-25, 9-25, 25-23, 25-22.

TR faced Pine Bluffs in consolation bracket Nov. 8 and lost in four sets 18-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23.

The Lady Eagles end the season 15-16-1 overall and qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

Sheridan Girls compete at Swim and Dive Championships

GILLETTE — The Sheridan High School Girls Swim Team competed in day one of the 4A Girls State Swim and Dive Championships in Gillette Friday. Several of the Lady Broncs qualified to compete in day two, which will begin Saturday.

The Sheridan girls 200 yard medley relay team finished sixth.

Freshman Jaylynn Morgan finished ninth in the 200 yard freestyle.

Senior Zoe Robinson finished third and sophomore Isabel Cleland finished 12th in the 200 yard individual medley.

Senior Alicia Thoney finished sixth and sophomore Maggie Moseley finished 11th in one-meter diving.

Freshman Jaylyn Morgan finished 7th in the 100 yard butterfly.

Sophomore Abigail Walton finished 11th and junior Dana Weatherby finished 12th in the 500 yard freestyle.

Junior Libby Green finished 9th in the 100 yard backstroke.

Robinson finished fifth and Cleland finished ninth in the 100 yard breaststroke.

The Lady Broncs 400 yard freestyle relay team finished ninth.

Sheridan College Women fall at Miles

MILES CITY — The Sheridan College Women’s basketball team lost 56-42 at Mile Community College Friday.

The loss is the Lady Generals’ third in a row and brings their record to 1-3 on the season.

Sheridan College is scheduled to play at Dawson Community College 2 p.m. Saturday.

Generals lose at Miles City

MILES CITY — The Sheridan College Men’s Basketball team lost 96-86 at Miles Community College Friday, dropping its record to 2-2 on the season.

The Generals came out strong and took a 50-44 lead into half time, but struggled to keep up the momentum in the second half. The Sheridan College Men scored just 36 points in the second period, while Miles City rallied to drop 52 and close out the game.

Sheridan College guard JoVon McClanahan led the Generals with 28 points, Brett Thompson scored 19 and Markel Aune contributed 16 points off the bench.

The Generals next game is at Dawson Community College 4 p.m. Saturday.