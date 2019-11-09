SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks defeated the Missoula Junior Bruins 6-1 at home Friday. Scoring for the Hawks in the first period was Justin Scwartzmiller and Jonathan Teasdale. Schwartzmiller had two goals in the second and Teasdale had another goal. Alex Kesler scored in the third period. The Hawks and Bruins will play again 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sheridan.
