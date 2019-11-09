SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football in on their way to their fifth state title game in a row after defeating Cheyenne Central High School 62-35 Friday night. This was the 12th semifinal game in a row the Broncos have played in.

“It is always our goal to make it to the state game,” Garrett Coon said. “As the coaches mentioned after the game there is always room for improvement. We can improve on this game and go into next week and always look to get better.”

Senior Joel Sayer said the Broncs reach their goal by working hard every week and executing well.

Sheridan jumped out to a 48-7 halftime lead over Central. The Broncs scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first half.

“It was definitely really impressive. Great execution by the offense and defense and everyone just did their job; that is what happens when everyone does their job.” Sayer said. “We try to live by that mantra as we go through our season. When we have 11 guys all do what they need to do we can do great things.”

Mowry said the Broncs did a good job of executing in the first half, having all three phases of the game operating well at once and took advantage of opportunities

“When the opportunity presented itself when we saw the defense we liked, we made big plays,” said Mowry. “When a kick or special teams play was set up for our returns the kids executed cleanly and that is exactly what we needed to do.

Coon rushed for three touchdowns in the first half and returned an interception for a touchdown. Jacob Boint had a passing touchdown to Toby Jacobs in the first half and rushed for one TD. Boint found Jacobs in the second half for a touchdown also.

Cater McComb rounded out the scoring for the Broncs in the first half returning a punt 52 yards for a touchdown, his fourth return for a touchdown of the season and first punt returned for a touchdown. Mowry said it is nice to have a player with speed like McComb.

“As exciting as McComb is to watch those other 10 guys that are making those blocks were I bet nine for 10 or 10 for 10,” Mowry said. “It is really a tribute to the whole special team, not just Carter McComb. Yes, Carter McComb is fun to watch and we all hold our breath when he gets the ball. A large part of that is because of his speed but I think a larger part of that is because of the guys out in front of him that believe and spring Carter. I did not see one person touch Carter until the very end.”

Coon scored his fourth touchdown on the ground in the fourth quarter ending the scoring for the Broncs.

Sheridan gained 367 yards on the ground and had 100 yards through the air.

The Broncs have rushed for over 200 yards in the last three games and Coon has scored four touchdowns in those games. Coon rushed for 217 yards against Central.

“It is the big guys up front but not only that it is just everyone doing their job on offense and defense,” Coon said. “I could not do it without the work everyone else puts in.”

Mowry said the offensive line has done a good job up front against different defenses the past few weeks.

“At times they were outnumbering us in the box but our big dogs up front created creases for our running backs,” Mowry said. “We have running backs and quarterbacks that get up field and get yards. That is exactly what we needed to do.”

Coon was not the only Bronc to have a solid game on the ground, with Izak Aksamit gaining 141 yards on the ground. Aksamit had some long runs that helped set up the Broncs for a touchdown.

“Izak did a tremendous job of finding a crease and getting vertical when he can,” Mowry said. “Izak can get out there and stride. Garrett is no slouch when he is in open space. They will both be the first to tell you the big dogs are doing all the work and that is a very good attribute for those kids to have. To be humble and thankful for what those big guys are doing.”

Mowry said both running backs do a good job of blocking for each other.

Sheridan will play in the 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16 in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium. The Broncs will face Thunder Basin High School who defeated Cheyenne East High School in Gillette Friday, 27-21.

Central 36, Sheridan 62

CCHS 00 07 07 21 35

SHS 21 27 07 07 62

Scoring

First Quarter

SHS — Coon 4 yard rush (Greer), 9:53

SHS — T. Jacobs 16 yard reception from Boint (Greer), 5:15

SHS — Coon 15 yard rush (Greer), 2:36

Second Quarter

SHS — Coon 11 yard rush (PAT No Good), 8:39

CCHS — Lobatos 1 yard rush (Tippets), 4:19

SHS — Boint 1 yard rush (PAT No Good), 3:16

SHS — McComb 52 yard punt return (Coon 2pt rush), 1:41

SHS — Coon 29 yard int. return (Greer), 1:08

Third Quarter

CCHS — Johnson 8 yard reception from Macleary (Tippets), 6:45

SHS — T. Jacobs 19 yard reception from Boint (Greer), 0:29

Fourth Quarter

CCHS — Johnson 14 yard recption from Macleary (Tippets), 10:09

SHS — Coon 95 yard rush (Greer), 9:47

CCHS — Macleary 1 yard rush (Tippets), 5:47

CCHS — Johnson 17 yard reception from Macleary (Tippests), 1:36

Statistics

RUSHING: Central — Lobatos 23-120, Davis 1-0, Macleary 5-(-18), Total: 29-102 Sheridan — Coon 14-217, Boint 9-(-4), Aksamit 7-141, X. Coon 3-8, Koltiska 1-2, Greer 3- (-2) Total: 39-367

PASSING: Central— Macleary 31-49-1 322 yards, Lobatos 0-1-0 0 yards Sheridan — Boint 6-9-0 100 yards

RECEIVING: Central — Johnson 14-167, Brady Storebo 5-40, Brock Storebo 5-51, Talich 4-34, Lobatos 3-31 Total: 31-322. Sheridan — Coon 2-29, Askins 1-0, Sessions 1-14, T. Jacobs 2-45, Aksamit 1-12 Total: 6-100