SHERIDAN — On Monday, Tongue River Middle School will host its annual Veterans Day assembly at 1:30 p.m. with guest speaker Jonathan Hancock.

Hancock served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantryman and counterintelligence human intelligence specialist. Hancock fought in the Battle of Ramadi in Iraq in 2004, where his unit, the Second Battalion Fourth Marines suffered the highest casualties of any unit during the conflict. He later served multiple deployments with special operations units as a human intelligence specialist.

After separating from the service and enrolling in college, Hancock suffered with alcoholism and attempted suicide. But on Sept. 11, 2015, he began a 5,807-mile journey on foot from Maryland to California. Along the way, he visited 75 fellow service members and gold star families from his unit and others he met along the way.

Tongue River Middle School Student Council students did much of the preparation for the assembly, setting up the schedule, creating programs and arranging the reception afterward. Student Council President Addie Pendergast led the students’ efforts and will give a speech at the event.

“She’s done a wonderful job,” social studies teacher Robert Griffin said. “I’m excited to hear her speech.”

Pedergast said the event took much more work than others the group supports.

“It’s usually just pep rallies, dances, movie nights, but this is really important to us,” Pedergast said.

The school has developed a tradition of writing letters to local veterans by hand in advance of the event. After the event, students have the chance to meet the veterans who attended and received letters.

“The real story is that when the vets come and they see the students really understand their sacrifice,” Griffin said.

Students also participated in the Patriot Pen Essay Contest put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and five students will read their essays, each about two minutes long. The subject of the essays this year was “What Makes America Great.”

The school will also have a Skype conversation with currently deployed members of the Wyoming National Guard.

“It’s something that our students really take a lot of pride in,” Griffin said.

Last year, the school hosted Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, as the guest speaker, and about 300 people attended, including about 100 veterans.

“They can tell how much effort you put in and that we really understand,” Pedergast said. “They have made sacrifices that have changed their lives, and they’ve done it for us.”