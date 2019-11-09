She’s 6 feet tall. She walks the yard as acting warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, but she’s approachable. She’s tough — she’s had to be to survive in her field for over 30 years, but she also shows her colleagues that she’s human.

For Julie Tennant-Caine, deputy administrator for support services with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, her job is a part of who she is, but not everything she is. Tennant-Caine also places an emphasis on mentoring other women, said Kayla Opdahl, policy and planning manager with Wyoming Department of Corrections.

“She has devoted a lot of her time and her career to helping women in a male-dominated field: law enforcement,” Opdahl said. “She made it a point to reach out and mentor other women, to help them aspire to be more confident and to reach for their dreams.”

Tennant-Caine is not afraid to have conversations that scare people. She will acknowledge that men and women are different. But that’s a good thing, she’ll add.

“She’ll say, there is a difference between a female and a male leader, and let’s be transparent about it,” Opdahl said. “She has that conversation, which allows women in this industry in particular to say it is OK to see things differently as a female.”

Tennant-Caine was born a fourth-generation Wyomingite into a family of four sisters. She was raised to believe she could be whatever she wanted, including a police officer. Tennant-Caine and her sisters watched their parents, who married at 15 and had children at 17, go to college themselves. The girls were well-cared for, and things never seemed hard.

“My father never made it appear that it was a struggle, and we never felt like we were wanting for anything,” Tennant-Caine said.

She enrolled at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington to play volleyball, always knowing she’d pursue law enforcement like her favorite uncle. She began as a Platte County dispatcher and moved to Highway Patrol dispatch in Cheyenne in 1982. In 1983, she was hired by the Cheyenne Police Department. At 21, she was the youngest female ever hired by the department.

“It was wonderful. I loved it,” Tennant-Caine said. “There were only four women in the entire department, but I really felt like that was where I belonged.”

She had her own children before ending up at the Sheriff’s Department in 1986, where she first worked in a detention setting.

“This time, I went to work in the jail. I really loved it, because you have to talk to people and you have to learn how to communicate in a positive way,” she said. “I felt like I could affect someone’s life in a positive way. I’m 37 years into this career, and I still feel like that every day. If something I say or do may change the way a person acts, or a decision they make, for the better — for them — what better thing is there?”

The vast majority of people incarcerated in Wyoming are just like any other citizen, Tennant-Caine said.

“Coming to prison, the sentence the court gave them, is their consequence. Once they get here, it is not our job to punish them. It is our job to give them opportunities for improvement,” she said.

Though she still works in detention centers at times, Tennant-Caine spends her days in the DOC central office overseeing non-security functions. A prison is like a small city, with educational systems, housing and classification, training, programming, food service and religious outreach.

She also focuses on the re-entry effort for Wyoming’s inmate population.

“That starts the day they come in. We help inmates set up jobs when they are released, help them get housing … hooked up with treatment and counseling, helping them reconnect with family,” Tennant-Caine said.

There are a handful of people who have done heinous things and need to stay in prison, but that is not the majority of Wyoming’s inmate population, she said.

“They are going to be back out in their communities, and don’t we want them to have opportunities to be better and not come back to prison?” she asked.

Tennant-Caine said that a steady wage may draw people to her field, but that’s not the reason people stay. Law enforcement allows for personal growth. Officers and DOC employees can focus on leadership skills, counseling and therapy, health care or at-risk youth, and more women are being drawn to the field. The Cheyenne Police Department recently hired two new offices, both female, making the department 15 percent female. The national average is 12 percent.

“It has gotten better over the years, but I can tell you, as a woman starting out in this career, it was a struggle,” she said. “I was the first female that was promoted when I worked at the sheriff’s department, and that was an interesting experience. I had good support from the top. The middle administration was a struggle.”

Tennant-Caine didn’t feel like men perceived her as too weak to do her job — she’s tall and can “fill up a space,” she said. Instead, she said she felt the men around her believed she wasn’t doing “women’s work.”

“This really wasn’t ‘women’s work,’ right? Law enforcement was almost always done by men, so I don’t know if it was distasteful or concerning, but it was just different,” she said. “Getting used to that difference took time.”

The expectation was that women would act like men, she said.

“I don’t think we are good at that, because I don’t know what men act like. I have never been one,” she said. “But we bring a lot of different skills that have equal importance.”

Tennant-Caine is a mother of four daughters and a grandmother to nine children. She loves to be active, and leans on her family. Opdahl said she is inspired by Tennant-Caine’s ability to be open about her life outside of work.

“She’s always very open and honest in leadership meetings … I’m younger than her, and that affected me when I was just starting a family,” Opdahl said. “I struggled with finding work-life balance, and coming back to work after maternity leave.”

Tennant-Caine, though, will tell her colleagues when she misses her grandchildren. Her identity outside of her career is not a weakness.

“I remember taking a mental note, because women can view that (in themselves) as a weakness,” Opdahl said. “When I came back from maternity leave, it was hard emotionally for me. And Julie takes the lead, and says, ‘I may be struggling for a little while,’ … and you can imagine in a career field that is male-dominated, the women in the room take a step back and say, ‘I can learn from that.’”

Tennant-Caine puts it another way.

“One of the differences is that women, while we have careers and we are very proud of them and we are very dedicated to them, they don’t always define who we are,” she said. “This is something I do, it is not who I am … We can be more than one thing.”