SHERIDAN — Tyler Dahlin served 24 hours in the Sheridan County Detention Center Wednesday in relation to a careless driving charge from 2016.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office executed a courtesy hold for Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office in the case, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said.

A report indicated Dahlin allegedly violated the conditions of his previously deferred sentence in August, Thompson said.

Dahlin was initially charged with vehicular homicide for a car crash in 2016 — Dahlin was driving when a crash resulted in the death of 23-year-old Anna Rowland.

Dahlin’s charges were amended to misdemeanor careless driving causing death and negligent endangerment in part due to jurisdictional complications between Montana and Wyoming courts.

Montana courts accepted the terms of a plea agreement, which allowed for a deferred two-year sentence, a total of $1,000 in fines and 100 hours of annual community service for both charges.

Conditions of his sentence included that he not consume alcohol or illegal drugs and to obtain random urinalysis tests at his own expense for the first 18 months of the deferral period.