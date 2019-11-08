SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 4:12 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Trauma, Decker Highway, 12:28 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 2:25 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:49 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 11:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Dog at large, Second Avenue East, 4:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Assist SCSO, Kroe Lane, 9:20 a.m.

• Damaged property, Sibley Circle, 11:36 a.m.

• Fraud, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:53 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 12:45 p.m.

• Traffic control, Sugar Lane, 1:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Accident, Schiller Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 2:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Harlequin Drive, 2:22 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Badger Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Colorado Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Accident, Taylor Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Drug activity, Higby Road, 4:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 5:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fox Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 p.m.

• Barking dog, Papago Drive, 11:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, 10:08

• Information, Higby Road, 4:35

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 10:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Travis M. Berumen, 36, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel J. Oppegard, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4